Track and Field

The Penn Relays Carnival

Friday and Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia

After a two years absence because of the pandemic, the 126th annual Penn Relays return. Action began Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Press-area individuals scheduled to compete Friday are Fabian Gonzalez of Southern Regional (discus); Austin Hudak of Hammonton (javelin); and Connor Wright of Hammonton (long jump). On Saturday, nearly every local school will have a boys 4x400 team run in one of the meet's many heats.

