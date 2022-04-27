Track and Field

After a two years absence because of the pandemic, the 126th annual Penn Relays return. Action began Thursday and continues Friday and Saturday. The Press-area individuals scheduled to compete Friday are Fabian Gonzalez of Southern Regional (discus); Austin Hudak of Hammonton (javelin); and Connor Wright of Hammonton (long jump). On Saturday, nearly every local school will have a boys 4x400 team run in one of the meet's many heats.