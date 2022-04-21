Track and Field

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Woodbury Relays

9 a.m. Saturday at Woodbury High School

This event serves, which serves as the unofficial South Jersey relay championships, returns for the first time since 2019. Only track events count in the team scoring. Field events are individual competitions. Winners of each event receive prestigious Woodbury Relays watches that many athletes value more than medals.

