Track and Field

The Woodbury Relays
9 a.m. Saturday at Woodbury High School
This event serves, which serves as the unofficial South Jersey relay championships, returns for the first time since 2019. Only track events count in the team scoring. Field events are individual competitions. Winners of each event receive prestigious Woodbury Relays watches that many athletes value more than medals.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
