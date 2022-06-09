TRACK AND FIELD

State Group Championships
3:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday
Non-Public A and B at MiddleTown North
2:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday
Groups I and III at Pennsauken
Groups II and IV at Franklin
The top-two finishers in each group in each event, plus ties that cannot be broken, advance to the Meet of Champions on June 18. Wild cards will also advance to the MOC based on their performance.
Press-area defending champions:
Non-Public B: Elijah Steward, Holy Spirit, 400-meter dash and long jump.
Group IV: Fabian Gonzalez, Southern Regional, discus; Jaiden Brown, Southern Regional, shot put; Leah Ellis, Millville, long jump.
