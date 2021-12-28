 Skip to main content
Track and field Meet of Champions winner
Track and field Meet of Champions winner

Lauren Princz

Egg Harbor Township High School senior Lauren Princz won her second Meet of Champions title June 19 in the 200-meter dash at Frank Jost Field in South Plainfield. She finished in 24.22 seconds, which was the best time in the state that season.

Lauren Princz capped her standout high school track and field career in the best way possible at the outdoor track and field Meet of Champions on June 19.

The then Egg Harbor Township senior won her second Meet of Champions title in the 200-meter dash at Frank Jost Field in South Plainfield with a time of 24.22 seconds.

Princz led a remarkable showing by local athletes. Fabian Gonzalez of Southern Regional won the discus with a toss of 184 feet, 9 inches. Julia Bannan of Holy Spirit won the girls discus with a 129-foot throw. Mariah Stephens of EHT won the girls triple jump (37-10.25).

