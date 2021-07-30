'Toxic' podcast explores Britney Spears conservatorship

NEW YORK — As the fate of Britney Spears' conservatorship is in the hands of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, two podcast hosts who have spent hours dissecting the case are hopeful change is coming for the singer to become more independent.

Tess Barker and Barbara Gray co-host Stitcher's 10-episode podcast, " Toxic: The Britney Spears Story" which is a deep dive into the conservatorship.

Neither are lawyers. They are comedians, but say they've spent hours reading up on the case and speaking with experts.

"Each of her accounting reports for every year of her conservatorship are hundreds of pages long," said Barker. "There are questionable things on almost every single one of those pages. We've literally scoured line items on each of the accounting reports. We're laypeople, but we've really tried to understand probate law and what's possibly going on in this conservatorship to the best of our ability."

How did two comics become so invested in Spears' independence? Originally they hosted a different podcast called " Britney's Gram" where they jokingly analyzed Spear's Instagram posts. (It should be noted that there's an online rabbit hole obsessed with trying to decode Spears' Instagram posts, looking for hidden messages, cries for help and acknowledgement of conspiracy theories.)