COMMUNITY NEWS

Township of Hamilton receives certification from Sustainable Jersey

HAMILTON — The Township of Hamilton received a bronze-level certification from Sustainable Jersey in 2022.

The township is one of 81 municipalities to obtain certification last year. The certified towns were announced at the Sustainable Jersey Annual Luncheon on Nov. 15 in Atlantic City, during the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference.

To become certified, the township had to meet a minimum of 150 action points, comprised of sustainability action steps. The township also had to create a green team and completed three priority actions — a Fleet Inventory, prescription drug safety and disposal and Energy Efficiency for Municipal Buildings.

Certified towns were recognized in areas such as improving energy efficiency, health and wellness, reducing waste, protecting natural resources and advancing the arts.

