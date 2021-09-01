Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. as the remnants of Ida bear down on South Jersey

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida bear down on New Jersey, a tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch means the ingredients for tornadoes are present. If a tornado is imminent, a tornado warning will be put into place.

According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, 2021 already has the highest number of tornado warnings in one year in New Jersey, and there are still three months to go. When you combine severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, the state is in second place.