Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. as the remnants of Ida bear down on South Jersey

As the remnants of Hurricane Ida bear down on New Jersey, a tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/jiMWctflyI— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 1, 2021
The watch means the ingredients for tornadoes are present. If a tornado is imminent, a tornado warning will be put into place.
According to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet, 2021 already has the highest number of tornado warnings in one year in New Jersey, and there are still three months to go. When you combine severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, the state is in second place.
To read Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's complete thoughts on Ida's impact on South Jersey, click here.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci