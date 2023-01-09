Tori Vliet sparks OC girls

Tori Vliet scored 18 as the Ocean City girls basketball team won its seventh-straight game with a 40-35 win over Middle Township.
Ayanna Morton scored six and grabbed six rebounds for Ocean City, which improved to 8-2. Jada Elston scored 13 for Middle (9-3), which is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Middle Township 6 9 9 11 - 35
Ocean City 8 5 11 16 - 40
MT - Mc. Palek 6, Bennett 2, Cappelletti 3, Ma. Palek 5, Elston 13, Elisano 2, Toland 4
OC - Nnewihe 4, Adamson 2, Jackson 5, Vliet 18, Morton 6, Monteleone 5