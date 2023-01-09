Tori Vliet sparks OC girls to seventh-straight win

Tori Vliet scored nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Ocean City girls basketball team won its seventh-straight game with a 40-35 win over Middle Township.

Avery Jackson of Ocean City drove the lane and scored with 2 minutes, 6 seconds left in the contest to put the Red Raiders up 33-31. Ocean City never trailed again.

Ocean City preserved its lead with clutch foul shooting. Vliet was 4 for 4 from the foul line in the final 53.5 seconds. Madelyn Adamason made a pair of free throws with 22.5 seconds left to put Ocean City up four. Jackson made 1 of 2 free throw attempts with 7.9 seconds left.

Ayanna Morton scored six and grabbed six rebounds for Ocean City, which improved to 8-2. Jada Elston scored 13 for Middle (9-3), which is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.

Middle Township 6 9 9 11 - 35

Ocean City 8 5 11 16 - 40

MT - Mc. Palek 6, Bennett 2, Cappelletti 3, Ma. Palek 5, Elston 13, Elisano 2, Toland 4

OC - Nnewihe 4, Adamson 2, Jackson 5, Vliet 18, Morton 6, Monteleone 5