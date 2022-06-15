 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Topgolf Swing Suite

If a virtual golfing experience in the midst of a bustling casino has Dad’s name written all over it, Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino Resort is the easy answer for Father’s Day fun. The Atlantic City location is the largest Swing Suite anywhere and boasts virtual versions of both target and 18-hole golf games along with baseball, dodgeball, hockey, football and carnival games. The menu covers a lot of ground, from simple pub grub like burgers and cheesesteaks to lobsters and crab legs by the pound, plus a full bar packed with beers, shots and specialty cocktails for all to enjoy. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

