Top-ranked QB recruit Arch Manning commits to Texas

DALLAS — Former Southlake (Texas) Carroll star Quinn Ewers just got some added competition in the quarterback room at Texas.

Arch Manning (Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans) committed to play QB at the University of Texas on Thursday.

Manning is the latest in a long lineage of Manning members who have made a name for themselves at the QB position, both collegiately and professionally.

Arch is the son of Cooper Manning. He’s the nephew of NFL Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning. And he’s the grandson of College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning, who serves as the inspiration for his name.

Manning is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He held offers from just about every major college football program in America, but had a top 3 of Georgia, Alabama and Texas. Manning went on official visits to those three schools the last three weekends before making a public commitment to Texas on Thursday.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller has thrown for 6,307 yards, 81 TDs and has rushed for 19 additional scores in three high school seasons.

If Manning ultimately signs with Texas, it will mean the three highest-rated high school QBs of the 21st century all played in Austin.

The 247Sports Composite Rankings, which provides an aggregate score of recruiting ratings from 247Sports’ in-house ratings, Rivals.com, and ESPN in order to provide an overall rating for each recruit, span back to 2000. And in that time, only three three QBs have ever received a perfect composite score of 1.0000.

In 2002, Vince Young signed with the Longhorns. He led them to a national championship in 2005. In 2021, Ewers signed with Ohio State, but transferred to Texas less than six months after arriving on campus with the Buckeyes. And now Manning, the third QB to receive that 1.0000 mark, can sign with Texas in December during the early signing period.

Barring any transfers, the latter two 1.0000 QBs will be expected to battle it out and compete for the starting QB job in 2023. Ewers, the first college football player to sign a seven-figure NIL deal last summer when he left Southlake Carroll early to enroll at Ohio State, transferred to Austin this offseason and is expected to be the Longhorns’ QB in 2022. He was the top-ranked QB in the 2022 recruiting class before reclassifying for the 2021 class.

Texas went 5-7 last fall under first-year coach Steve Sarkisian.