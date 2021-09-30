 Skip to main content
Top-ranked players
Top-ranked players

ShopRite LPGA Classic Final

Inbee Park. Final Round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at the Stockton Seaview Golf Club in Galloway. Sunday June 4, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 

The Classic field features seven of the top-10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Among the top players are No. 2 ranked Jin Young Ko and third-ranked Inbee Park, both of South Korea.

The top-ranked American in the field is No. 10 Danielle Kang.

