 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ton'yea Mason
0 comments

Ton'yea Mason

  • 0
Ton'yea Mason

Ton'yea Mason

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Community/school activities Global Ambassador; served the Grateful Hearts Sister Circle Ministries; volunteered for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey

Post-high school plans Enroll at Temple University

Career goals Go to law school to become an attorney in the political field.

Why is it important for young people to become leaders in their community?It’s important that young people become leaders in their community because it will inspire others around their age, or a little older, to do better themselves. It will improve the community around them as well as themselves.

How did you start your own business?I started My Clean Up through my mother. She had started it, and it became a family business. She became caught up in work, so she gave it to my sister and I. Being the oldest, I took over the paperwork and made the phone calls. We started My Clean Up because through the school system we are taught to work for other employers. I believe people should learn how to start their own business and create their own line of income.

What inspires you to stay committed to social activism?Staying committed to social activism is inspired by the fact that not many people are committed to it. It will overall improve the community and others around me.

Why did you get involved with the automotive transportation tech program?The automotive program that I am enrolled in at ACIT is the academy that I saw would help me in the future. If I do get a car, I would like to know how to fix it myself. There are not many females in the program, so It could inspire others. I know many people shy away from it because it’s considered a “man’s job.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?In 10 years I will be 28. I see myself as a successful lawyer trying to enter the political field.

— Adriana Alfaro

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey
Dining

Taqueria Rendon brings birria — and more — to South Jersey

When the pandemic struck last year, Marco Rendon was just coming out of a restaurant partnership with his brother-in-law in Hammonton that didn’t quite work out. But when he found himself stuck at home with the immediate future of the restaurant scene looking bleak - to say the least - he didn’t just sit on his couch feeling sorry for himself.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News