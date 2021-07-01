Primary Color: Tabby Secondary Color: White Age: 0yrs 3mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was seen walking around Margate on Friday afternoon.
ATLANTIC CITY — Although the future of Bader Field has been discussed for years, little is known about the city’s most recent plans for its re…
BRIGANTINE — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s crash investigations unit is investigating a Brigantine Boulevard accident Saturday aft…
A 16-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania, girl is believed to be missing in Ocean City or another New Jersey shore town, Telford police said Wednesday.
NEWARK — Federal agents Monday arrested two high-ranking members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club from New Jersey for assault in aid of racketeer…
ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two fugitives from Delaware at a home on Georgia Avenue on Wednesday, including a man who remained barricaded …
We can all experience memory lapses from time to time, which can be aggravating and, at times, worrisome.
A Dennis Township preschool teacher is charged with simple assault after her colleagues reported she hit a 4-year-old student in the head in March.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old man died Sunday after going under the water for more than a hour in the Great Egg Harbor River near the area…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Camden County man received minor injuries and drunken driving charges after crashing his car into a utility pole Sunday …
