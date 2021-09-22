Homemade Super Panna Mozzarella
300 Oriental Ave. // TonyBoloneys.com
You might know Tony Boloney’s for their wild, over-the-top pizzas, but they also make some of the best fresh mozzarella around. For 50 Bites they will feature the Homemade Super Panna Mozzerella, which is hand-stretched using goat, cow, sheep and water buffalo milks then marinated in their own olive oil harvested from Sicily.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
