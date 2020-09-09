Ocean County will mark the 19TH anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 during a Day of Remembrance and wreath-laying ceremony at the county’s September 11 Memorial Monument on Hooper Avenue, officials said.
The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11 and include a moment of silence to remember the victims of the terrorist attacks on New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
“While life has moved forward since that tragic day, we would be remiss if we didn’t take time to remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” said Ocean County Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari, who will serve as master of ceremonies. “So many of us stood frozen in time on that day, gathered around televisions and radios as we listened in horror that our great Country was under attack.
“Ocean County lost 19 residents that day and countless others with connections to the County,” Vicari said. “They were loved ones, moms, dads, brothers and sisters who went to work that morning like any other day, but they never returned to their loved ones.”
Vicari will be joined by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer in placing a wreath at the Sept. 11 Monument in the courtyard between 119 and 129 Hooper Avenues. A second wreath will be placed at the War on Terror Monument located just a few feet away.
“On this day we remember the service personnel from Ocean County that made the ultimate sacrifice fighting for our freedoms during the ongoing War on Terror,” Vicari said.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks must be worn during the ceremony, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.