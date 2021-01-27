 Skip to main content
Toms River North 57, Southern Regional 46
Toms River North 57, Southern Regional 46

 

Wesley Deitsch led host Toms River North (1-0) with 22 points and Ethan Paul scored 14.

Southern Regional 9 10 15 12 - 46

Toms River North 16 11 17 13 - 57

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
