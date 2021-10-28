 Skip to main content
Toms River North (4-3) at Southern Regional (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday
These teams should both qualify for the South Jersey Group V playoffs. Friday’s winner will probably get a first-round home game. Toms River North has won three straight. Southern will look to rebound from last Friday’s 42-7 loss to Donovan Catholic.

