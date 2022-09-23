Toms River East 14, Barnegat 0 — FINAL

The Raiders (2-2) got on the board first toward the end of the second quarter when quarterback Josh Scala threw a short pass to running back Nevin Hart to go into the locker room with a 7-0 lead. The Raiders returned an interception for a TD with 2:46 left in the game. Barnegat fell to 2-2.
Barnegat;0 0 0 0—0
Toms River East;0 7 0 7—14
SECOND QUARTER
TR—Hart pass from Scala (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
TR—Interception returned for a TD (kick)
Records—TR East 2-2, Barnegat 2-2.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
