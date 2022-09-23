 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toms River East 14, Barnegat 0 — FINAL

The Raiders (2-2) got on the board first toward the end of the second quarter when quarterback Josh Scala threw a short pass to running back Nevin Hart to go into the locker room with a 7-0 lead. The Raiders returned an interception for a TD with 2:46 left in the game. Barnegat fell to 2-2.

Barnegat;0 0 0 0—0

Toms River East;0 7 0 7—14

SECOND QUARTER

TR—Hart pass from Scala (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

TR—Interception returned for a TD (kick)

Records—TR East 2-2, Barnegat 2-2.

