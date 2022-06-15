Tomato cocktails aren't limited to the Bloody Mary

Southern New Jersey is proud of its tomatoes. Jersey tomatoes are sweet, they're juicy, they are the best tomato anywhere. Hands down.

So why is it we don't see our state fruit (or is it a vegetable? It's both, actually) used in cocktails? As noted, it's sweet, it's juicy, it's very refreshing.

“It's a challenging ingredient to work with,” says Jay Wheeler, owner of Mission Spirits, a small-batch spirits distillery that specializes in rum in the Glasstown Arts District of Millville, the heart of tomato country. “It's also not that traditional sweet flavor profile that you're going to want to put in a drink and a home bartender, the regular home cook, isn't going to try to mess with because it's a challenging thing to do.”

To level the playing field, let's take the Bloody Mary off the board. Sure it's considered the most popular cocktail for brunch, and a hangover remedy, but is that all there is for tomatoes? We've put a man on the moon, created the microprocessor, and seen "Game of Thrones" attract more viewers than any other TV show. Can't we find another cocktail for the tomato other than the Bloody Mary?

Wheeler says yes. His team of mixologists view the challenge as an opportunity. They're one of the few establishments in South Jersey that have created some of the most creative tomato-based cocktails you will ever taste.

“The tomato, when you get a quality ingredient especially like those that we find here in New Jersey, they're really one of the only things you can add to a cocktail that's going to give you that umami flavor, that savory flavor,” explains Wheeler.

It's all about the acid. According to Wheeler, tomatoes have a higher percentage of glutamic acid that give it that savory flavor profile. Most cocktails lean toward those ingredients with ascorbic acid or citric acid that you get from citrus products that are normal components of a cocktail.

But there are techniques you can use that are easy to unlock some of those flavors.

“One of the problems with using tomatoes is it can tend to make the cocktail unattractive because it can be flocculant, or chunky, if you don't do it right,” he says.

Step one is choosing the right tomato. There are literally thousands of strains of tomatoes. The big categories are your beefsteak, the Roma, cherry, grape and heirloom. At Mission Spirit, they tend to use the grape or cherry tomato.

“You're going to get a more concentration of flavors and it's also easier to work with,” Wheeler says of the smaller variety. “A little less water content. And you're also going to get a higher concentration of that glutamic acid which contributes to that umami flavor.”

Next is the process of unlocking the juice, Wheeler continues. The easiest technique is to muddle the tomatoes. This also applies to unlocking other non-traditional spices, vegetables and fruits that may be hard to work with. The process is elementary: muddle, shake, strain.

A bit more complicated process is making a tomato water in a blender, or smash. The emulsion is strained through a cloth, nut bag or even a coffee filter to produce a liquid with clarity that still retains flavor. But, Wheeler admits, it does take some time.

“And the hardest is a milk wash,” he continues. “It's a really interesting process, where you can take a spirit, any spirit will work, and steep the product and use milk to create a milk punch. When you add acid to that slurry of ingredients, that acid will curdle the milk. And when you strain off the curds you're left with this perfectly clear liquid that contains the flavor of whatever was added to it.”

He explains that you'll see this process used when you get a cocktail that is perfectly clear, but still has that tomato flavor.

Choosing the right spirit for a tomato cocktail can be tricky. The most common are vodka, gin or tequila. At Mission Spirits, the alcohol of choice is rum, of course. But Wheeler notes that rum is the perfect choice.

“The beautiful thing about rum is that rum is an extremely versatile category of spirits. We make everything from a very light and crisp rum, that's a quintessential cocktail rum to a Tahitian vanilla bean infused rum. And we have a barrel rested rum which is a more whiskey style. The category lends itself to a lot of creative flexibility in cocktail arts.”

Rum has a characteristic caramelized, butterscotch front on the palate which plays well off the tangy, earthy, acidic flavor that a tomato brings, he explains. Mission's white rum has a little floral dryness to the back of it which he believes helps with many cocktails.

One of his favorite tomato cocktails is the Caprese Daiquiri, which his wife, Ashley, also the co-owner, introduced to him.

“I remember when she made it the first time,” he recalls. “I came downstairs and she said, here try this. I tasted it and I was like, holy crap, that works. I don't know why, but it does. So I take no credit for this cocktail. It's all my wife.”

The Caprese Daiquiri is a simple mixture of muddled tomatoes, three ounces of white rum, basil, a little bit of simple syrup, and a little bit of lime to punch it up. The result is a burst of crisp garden flavors. As the name implies, the recipe and taste evokes the flavors of a caprese salad and is even garnished with mini mozzarella balls, cherry tomato and basil.

Wheeler suggests also pairing tomatoes with basil, thyme and peppers, from habaneros to green bell, to compliment that savory flavor. Vinegar is also an ingredient to consider for a tomato-based drink that has some tanginess to it which complements the sweet, tanginess of the tomato.

“I've seen some really good executions with cherry and peach with tomatoes,” he says. “ And outside of that, watermelon, lemon and strawberries tend to pair very nicely with a tomato.”