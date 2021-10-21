 Skip to main content
TOM FORKIN
On October 19 2021, at the Frank Scarpa Academic Center on Stockton University's Atlantic City Campus, The William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the Atlantic County League of Women Voters sponsors a debate among the Atlantic City mayoral candidates. Republican candidate Tom Forkin.

Party: Republican

Age: 59

Issues facing Atlantic City: There's a number of issues that all kind of go together, which includes property taxes, crime and trash. Nobody's going to come to Atlantic City if they don't feel safe.

Political message: Politics isn't a profession, it's a means to effectuate public services. Our campaign is about putting services above self. Essentially, creating a cleaner, safer, more affordable city.

