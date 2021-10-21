TOM FORKIN

Party: Republican
Age: 59
Issues facing Atlantic City: There's a number of issues that all kind of go together, which includes property taxes, crime and trash. Nobody's going to come to Atlantic City if they don't feel safe.
Political message: Politics isn't a profession, it's a means to effectuate public services. Our campaign is about putting services above self. Essentially, creating a cleaner, safer, more affordable city.
