Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH

#3. Toledo, Ohio

- Regional Price Parity: 86.2

--- Per capita income: $48,330

--- RPP Adjusted per capita income: $56,067

--- Population: 641,816

At one time an industrial powerhouse fueled by manufacturing for the automotive and glass industries, Toledo in contemporary times has more jobs in health care, energy, education, and green startups. The city enjoys a low cost of living, and it is conveniently located near Detroit and Chicago. But its overall wages tend to be low, and its poverty rate is higher than in the rest of the state. Its property and sales taxes are on average with the rest of Ohio, although the income tax for those who live or work in Toledo is 2.5%.

Located on Lake Eric, this northern Ohio city has only 11 inches of snow on the year. That's roughly half of the 20.2 inches seen to date on average. 

