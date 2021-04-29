Primary Color: Grey Tabby Secondary Color: White Age: 1yrs 0mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Primary Color: Grey Tabby Secondary Color: White Age: 1yrs 0mths 0wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County vice principal is under investigation by his district after he was seen on video throwing beer at Smithv…
TRENTON — Dancing is back in New Jersey for wedding and proms, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday along with several other relaxed restrictions…
OCEAN CITY — Already receiving an onslaught of sexual abuse and harassment allegations against its Beach Patrol in the past week, the city now…
ATLANTIC CITY — Gone are the roulette tables and slot machines that were once at the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel. In their place is a sea of …
Brigantine is the latest town in South Jersey to ban the sale and public use of recreational marijuana since Gov. Phil Murphy signed off on le…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ann and Charlie Heuer, both 89 and from the township, eat at the Cracked Egg Café on Route 9 every morning for breakfast —…
CAPE MAY — The city on Tuesday announced the promotion of Sara Werner to lieutenant of the Cape May Beach Patrol, making her the first female …
WILDWOOD — Shamrock Beef and Ale, on Pacific Avenue, will cease serving alcohol this summer under a settlement between the state Division of A…
PLEASANTVILLE — A Friday night hit-and-run left one dead and another critically injured, police said.
OCEAN CITY — Police will step up patrols along the Boardwalk and downtown after a large group of teenagers on bikes held up traffic last weekend.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.