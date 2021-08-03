Todd Frazier, baseball

Son of Charlie and Joan Frazier...Has two older brothers who have played professional baseball: Jeff Frazier spent a total of nine seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox organizations and Charlie Frazier played for six seasons with the Miami Marlins organization...Was drafted 34th overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2007 MLB Amateur Draft...Married Jackie Verdon, a former Rutgers gymnast, in 2012...Has three children, Blake and Kylie and Grant...Grew up a Yankees fan...Fan of fellow New Jerseyan Frank Sinatra, and often chooses Sinatra's songs to play when he walks up to the batter's box...Won the 1998 Little League World Series