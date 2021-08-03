 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Todd Frazier, baseball
0 comments

Todd Frazier, baseball

  • 0
Tokyo Olympics Baseball

United States' Nick Allen celebrates with Todd Frazier after hitting a home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against South Korea at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Todd Frazier, 35, Toms River, Ocean County, baseball. Expected to next play in round two of the baseball repechage on Wednesday.

Son of Charlie and Joan Frazier...Has two older brothers who have played professional baseball: Jeff Frazier spent a total of nine seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals and the Chicago White Sox organizations and Charlie Frazier played for six seasons with the Miami Marlins organization...Was drafted 34th overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2007 MLB Amateur Draft...Married Jackie Verdon, a former Rutgers gymnast, in 2012...Has three children, Blake and Kylie and Grant...Grew up a Yankees fan...Fan of fellow New Jerseyan Frank Sinatra, and often chooses Sinatra's songs to play when he walks up to the batter's box...Won the 1998 Little League World Series

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News