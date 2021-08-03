 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tobin Heath, soccer
0 comments

Tobin Heath, soccer

  • 0
Tokyo Olympics Soccer

United States' Tobin Heath, left, and Australia's Steph Catley battle for the ball during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Tobin Heath, 33, Basking Ridge, Somerset County, soccer. Will play Thursday in the bronze medal match against Australia. In 2016, finished fifth. In 2012 and 2008 won gold.

Daughter of Jeffrey and Cindy Heath...Has three siblings, Jeffrey, Katherine and Perry...Selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 WPS Draft by the expansion Atlanta Beat...Nickname is “Tobs”...Enjoys playing any sport, spending time outdoors, playing tennis and skateboarding...Is a self-proclaimed vagabond, and prefers to drift from place to place while visiting friends and family around the world.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News