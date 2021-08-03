Tobin Heath, soccer

Tobin Heath, 33, Basking Ridge, Somerset County , soccer. Will play Thursday in the bronze medal match against Australia. In 2016, finished fifth. In 2012 and 2008 won gold.

Daughter of Jeffrey and Cindy Heath...Has three siblings, Jeffrey, Katherine and Perry...Selected No. 1 overall in the 2010 WPS Draft by the expansion Atlanta Beat...Nickname is “Tobs”...Enjoys playing any sport, spending time outdoors, playing tennis and skateboarding...Is a self-proclaimed vagabond, and prefers to drift from place to place while visiting friends and family around the world.