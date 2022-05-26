We watched the leaves turn red only to fall off the trees. We saw the snowiest January in recorded history. We felt the wind blow against our face all spring long.

Now, "summer" is here. Of course, the season doesn't official begin until June 1 (climatologically speaking) or June 21 (astronomically speaking). However, the filled beaches, scores of people barbequing outside and rumble of boats in the water are here with the Memorial Day weekend.

This kickoff to summer weekend will have rain, storms, sun and, eventually, heat.

All in all, it'll be a better weather weekend than last year's version. Flooding from the rain, flooding from the tides, damaging winds, and the chilliest Saturday and Sunday period between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends all gripped the region. A sunny Monday was the only thing preventing the weekend from being an "F".

This year, my prediction is a "B" in my shore summer weekend weather report card. The shore's weather gets better as the weekend goes on.

If inland is where you will work and play this weekend, expect improving conditions as well. Friday and Saturday will be stormy. I optimistically expect a dry day for Sunday now with Monday the warmest, while not staying too humid.

Here's what to expect each part of the weekend, day-by-day

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

