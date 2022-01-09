Titans get AFC's No. 1 seed; Colts' loss helps Steelers

The AFC playoffs will run through Music City, and the Tennessee Titans should have Derrick Henry back for their first game this postseason.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles learned they will play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Tennessee Titans, who've used an NFL-high 88 players for the most ever in a nonstrike season, clinched their first No. 1 seed since 2008 and third overall. They needed only a win Sunday, though they made it interesting before holding off the team that replaced them in Houston 28-25 to clinch the AFC's top spot.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel noted nobody hands out T-shirts and hats for clinching the top seed.

"We understand we're in the Elite Eight," Vrabel said. "We've moved onto the second round of the playoffs without having to play a playoff game."

The Chiefs (12-5) beat Denver on Saturday and needed the Titans to lose to clinch the AFC's top seed. The Titans' win locked Kansas City in the No. 2 seed thanks to Tennessee (12-5) holding the tiebreaker after beating the Chiefs 27-3 on Oct. 24 in Nashville.