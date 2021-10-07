Tiptoe was found on train tracks at a station by a departing passenger. He required surgery to repair wounds caused... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tiptoe was found on train tracks at a station by a departing passenger. He required surgery to repair wounds caused... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The St. Augustine Prep community asked for prayers Saturday morning.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Members of the Atlantic City International Airport Fire Department and other crews battled a fire on the runway Saturday…
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Saying the future of aviation research is at stake, New Jersey’s congressional delegation is undertaking a bipartisan fi…
The federal judge in an inmate lawsuit against the Cumberland County jail lost his patience with the county in an evidentiary hearing Friday a…
A corrections officer from Millville was arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting and physically punishing inmates at Bayside State Prison in …
ATLANTIC CITY — Fire House No. 2 turns 100 next year, and as it reaches that milestone it will also get a complete exterior renovation designe…
A Pleasantville woman pleaded not guilty in the deaths of her two young daughters Friday morning in an Arizona courtroom.
STONE HARBOR — “Miracle on 81st Street,” a new documentary about a small Black community in Stone Harbor, begins with a closeup of Gerald Ande…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Police have identified the man whose body was found on a roof after apparently attempting to break into a local business.
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.