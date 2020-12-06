Tips to building a healthy morning routine

Do your first 60 waking minutes energize you for your day? Or does your day begin in chaos or thoughts of worry about the day?

The way you start your day is vital to your overall health and wellbeing. From what you think about in the first minutes, to the people that you interact with, to the communications that you receive, to what you eat and drink, to your activities, to the quiet moments you find for planning, thinking and framing your day, the first 60 minutes sets the tone for your entire day.

When you first awaken, your mind is most easily influenced by mental suggestion — it is most open. And science-based facts note that what you put in it, will stay in it, even until the end of the day.

That first hour, from the moment you open your eyes, can decide the course of the rest of your day. And while how your day goes is not always in your hands, how you approach it is.

And again, your precious waking hour will help to determine this.

Set the tone for your day: Your morning routine is the time between when you wake-up and either leave your home or transition to the next part of your day (night shift workers’ “morning routine” may start at 3 or 4 p.m.). The key is to be conscious of how you spend your time when you wake up. Here are some considerations: