Tips to building a healthy morning routine

Do your first 60 waking minutes energize you for your day? Or does your day begin in chaos or thoughts of worry about the day?
The way you start your day is vital to your overall health and wellbeing. From what you think about in the first minutes, to the people that you interact with, to the communications that you receive, to what you eat and drink, to your activities, to the quiet moments you find for planning, thinking and framing your day, the first 60 minutes sets the tone for your entire day.
When you first awaken, your mind is most easily influenced by mental suggestion — it is most open. And science-based facts note that what you put in it, will stay in it, even until the end of the day.
That first hour, from the moment you open your eyes, can decide the course of the rest of your day. And while how your day goes is not always in your hands, how you approach it is.
And again, your precious waking hour will help to determine this.
Set the tone for your day: Your morning routine is the time between when you wake-up and either leave your home or transition to the next part of your day (night shift workers’ “morning routine” may start at 3 or 4 p.m.). The key is to be conscious of how you spend your time when you wake up. Here are some considerations:
• Keeping it simple and easy, your morning ritual needs to be tailored to you to maximize your positive energy, productivity, inspiration and creativity all day long.
• Some experts recommend upon awakening, take a few minutes to check-in (go within). Focus on what you’re grateful for (e.g., your children, partner, work, nature outside your window). Be thankful for all that you have in your life and don’t waste precious energy thinking about what you don’t have.
• An alarm clock can jolt you awake, sending your body into fight-or-flight mode immediately. Try a wake-up light instead. Light gives your body the signal to stop producing melatonin and it gradually brightens to whatever time you set it, allowing your brain to rouse in a slower and more natural way.
• Hitting the snooze button has been shown to be more harmful than helpful, because those extra few minutes of sleep don’t provide you with quality, restorative rest. This can make you groggier and interfere with your body’s urge to wake up at the same time every day.
• Water first, caffeine second. A cup of coffee is the first thing that many drink in the morning. Start your morning off with a glass of water before you pour yourself a cup of coffee (or juice). Dehydration can impact your focus, productivity and mood, and drinking water makes a difference!
• Take time enjoying waking moments. Turn on uplifting music. Relax in the shower, do some morning stretches. Just ensure you take time enjoying your first moments.
• Start your day off with a nutritious breakfast, combining protein, whole grains and healthy fats, fruit, and vegetables. You’ll jumpstart your metabolism and boost your energy while reducing crankiness and giving your body and mind proper nutrients.
• Take five minutes for meditation or quiet time. New research suggests mindfulness practice — focusing one’s awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one’s feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations — positively impacts your mental health for the rest of the day.
• Limit the amount of decisions you need to make before you move to the next part of your day. Consider laying out your outfit the night before. Ideally, you want to be able to just wake up and have time to enjoy your morning without having to rush or make a lot of demanding decisions.
• Try to limit electronics in the morning and enjoy quality quiet time.
• Take some deep breathes. Oxygen “fuels” your brain, invigorating it and getting your mind ready for productivity while relieving stress. Beathing exercises have been shown to help lower cortisol levels, slow your heart rate, and lower blood pressure.
• Lastly, keep good sleep habits. Try to keep sleep and wakeup at the same time, routinely. Our bodies crave routine and naturally follow good habits that form. Also, getting a healthy night’s sleep is an essential factor to starting your day off with the right mindset.
These tips are good reminders during these more stressful holiday times while managing COVID-19. Your morning moments can help you in a healthy way that leaves you feeling energetic and ready for your day. Rise and shine — carpe diem!
