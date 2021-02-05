Tiny chameleon a contender for title of smallest reptile

It fits on a human fingertip, but this chameleon could make a big splash.
Scientists from Madagascar and Germany say a newly discovered species of chameleon is a contender for the title of world’s smallest reptile.
Frank Glaw, who was part of the international team of researchers that classified the new species and named it Brookesia nana, said the body of the male specimen appeared to be a little more than a half-inch long.
That’s at least 1.5 millimeters smaller than the previous record holder, another member of the Brookesia family.
Fox News cancels Lou Dobbs’ show: Fox News has canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” the program hosted by television’s staunchest supporter of Donald Trump and of his assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
Dobbs’ program, which airs twice nightly at 5 and 7 p.m. Eastern on the Fox Business Network, will have its final airing Friday, according to a Fox News representative who confirmed the cancellation. Starting next week, the program will be called “Fox Business Tonight,” with rotating substitute hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman, who filled in for Dobbs on Friday.
Dobbs, 75, remains under contract at Fox News, but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again.
Virginia House joins Senate in voting to end death penalty: Virginia moved another step closer to ending capital punishment Friday when the state House joined the Senate in voting to abolish the death penalty.
Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam supports the legislation, which would make Virginia the 23rd state to stop executions. It’s a dramatic shift for Virginia, which has put more people to death over its centuries-long history than any other state.
“Today, our Commonwealth took a historic step in making our criminal justice system more just,” House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn said in a statement. “The repeal of capital punishment in Virginia takes our Commonwealth out of the business of determining life and death and ends a practice that a majority of Virginia opposes.”
The bill passed on a 57-41 vote, which followed a heated debate in the chamber a day earlier. The vote fell mostly along party lines, but three Republicans joined with all Democrats but one in voting for passage. Two lawmakers, one from each party, did not vote.
New Jersey police pursuit ends in crash in Philadelphia: A police pursuit in New Jersey ended in a crash in Philadelphia early Friday, authorities said.
Pennsauken, Camden County, police tried to stop the car, which sped across the Ben Franklin Bridge and hit another vehicle at North Broad and Vine streets, police said.
Police were trying to determine why the vehicle drove off in the first place.
“They are going to do an investigation into that vehicle to see if there’s anything in that vehicle that may have been the reason the driver refused to stop when being attempted to be pulled over by the Pennsauken police,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Police said the driver, a passenger and the driver of the vehicle that was hit were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.
$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop: Anyone who’s left so much as a hat on a Chicago Transit Authority train knows that whatever leaves the station without its owner often is gone forever. Except, apparently, a $22,000 gold and silver flute.
Donald Rabin is once again holding — and playing — the flute left to him by his grandmother that he forgot on a train seat when he hopped off last week in the Logan Square neighborhood.
“I’m just thankful that I have the flute in my hand, that I can make music again and I can make people smile,” said Rabin, a 23-year-old Boston-based flutist.
— Press wire services