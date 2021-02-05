Tiny chameleon a contender for title of smallest reptile

Police were trying to determine why the vehicle drove off in the first place.

“They are going to do an investigation into that vehicle to see if there’s anything in that vehicle that may have been the reason the driver refused to stop when being attempted to be pulled over by the Pennsauken police,” said Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police said the driver, a passenger and the driver of the vehicle that was hit were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.

$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop: Anyone who’s left so much as a hat on a Chicago Transit Authority train knows that whatever leaves the station without its owner often is gone forever. Except, apparently, a $22,000 gold and silver flute.

Donald Rabin is once again holding — and playing — the flute left to him by his grandmother that he forgot on a train seat when he hopped off last week in the Logan Square neighborhood.

“I’m just thankful that I have the flute in my hand, that I can make music again and I can make people smile,” said Rabin, a 23-year-old Boston-based flutist.

