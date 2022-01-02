Timing the storm out

Through Sunday evening: Warm and damp. A rain shower will be possible at any point into the evening. Temperatures will be near 60 until 7 p.m. or so. From then, the pattern changing cold front will pass. South Jersey will be around 40 by midnight.
Monday 2 to 4 a.m.: The nor'easter is on. Rain will kick off the system in most places. Temperatures will fall through the 30s.
Monday 4 to 6 a.m.: Rain will change to heavy snow, with perhaps a bit of sleet during the transition process. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. It turns windy, with wind chills around 20.
Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The worst of the storm. Heavy snow, especially along the coast and in Cape May County will fall. Snow will change from a heavy, wet snow to a fluffy snow. Blowing snow will be possible. Coastal flooding will peak around 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., adding to the stormy conditions.
I do believe that snow can mix with sleet or rain at the coast. This would lower totals but the impact will still be high.
Monday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pockets of heavy snow, but it will mostly be light. Expect snow to blow around. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, feeling like the teens.
Monday night: Our coldest night of the season. Under a clear sky. Lows will fall to the mid teens inland. The shore will be around 20. Wind chills will be around 10.
