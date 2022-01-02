 Skip to main content
Timing the storm out
Storm Timing Monday

Through Sunday evening: Warm and damp. A rain shower will be possible at any point into the evening. Temperatures will be near 60 until 7 p.m. or so. From then, the pattern changing cold front will pass. South Jersey will be around 40 by midnight.

Monday 2 to 4 a.m.: The nor'easter is on. Rain will kick off the system in most places. Temperatures will fall through the 30s. 

Monday 4 to 6 a.m.: Rain will change to heavy snow, with perhaps a bit of sleet during the transition process. Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s. It turns windy, with wind chills around 20.

Monday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.: The worst of the storm. Heavy snow, especially along the coast and in Cape May County will fall. Snow will change from a heavy, wet snow to a fluffy snow. Blowing snow will be possible. Coastal flooding will peak around 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., adding to the stormy conditions.

I do believe that snow can mix with sleet or rain at the coast. This would lower totals but the impact will still be high. 

Monday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Pockets of heavy snow, but it will mostly be light. Expect snow to blow around. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s, feeling like the teens.

Monday night: Our coldest night of the season. Under a clear sky. Lows will fall to the mid teens inland. The shore will be around 20. Wind chills will be around 10. 

PType and Intensity

The Canadian model's forecast for the nor'easter. This is my favored computer model. 

