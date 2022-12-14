Timing out the storm

Expect precipitation to begin between 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, slowing moving from the shores of the Delaware Bay to coastal Ocean County. This will be as rain for many of us. Though western Cumberland County and points northwest may start as snow or freezing rain.
The heaviest rain, and wind will be between 5 p.m. to midnight.
From there, lighter will fall with gusty winds for the rest of Thursday night. By sunrise Friday, the steady rain will lift north.
While Cape May could be dry as early as 9 a.m., it may take Ocean County as late at 3 p.m. to finally go away. Winds will diminish, too.
Coastal flooding will be present between midnight to 5 a.m., as well as noon to 4 p.m. in some locations.
In short, expect about 30 hours of impacts.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci