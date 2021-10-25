 Skip to main content
Timing out the rain and wind
Monday will be a dry day. In fact, it could bring record breaking warmth as southwest winds juice up the atmosphere. Highs will be in the upper 70s inland, with low 70s at the coast. That's more like mid-September than the waning days of October. 

Rain

However, rain showers will begin around 7 p.m. Monday evening. The steadiest rain, with the potential for thunderstorms and severe weather, will start between 10 p.m. and midnight, from south to north. A deluge of rain will be expected for the rest of the night, tapering off between 4 and 6 a.m. 

Tuesday is a low confidence forecast. The positioning of the low pressure system will utliametly determine how wet Tuesday will be. I'll say this for sure: South Jersey will be drier than the northern half of the state. 

My forecast is for mostly dry conditions until about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Steady rain will then fall into the evening and overnight. Flooding rain will be possible, but no severe weather. By dawn Wednesday, all will be dry. 

Forecast Radar

What the radar could look like at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Canadian (RDPS) and American (NAM) model runs. Note the red "L" for low pressure on the Canadian model, the rain cuts off to the south of the low pressure system. Therefore, a job 50 miles south, as the NAM model shows, could bring a wetter day to South Jersey. 

Rain will stop one you are south of the low pressure system. This forecast is based on the low pressure system being in the central part of the state. However, if it's in South Jersey, then Tuesday will be a washout. 

Wind

The potential for damaging winds will be possible from that roughly midnight to dawn stretch. However, wind damage will be possible along the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 

