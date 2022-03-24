Times Square has the 'Naked Cowboy,' Atlantic City has 'AC Batman'

ATLANTIC CITY — Many attractions are exclusive to shore towns,, such as Margate’s Lucy the Elephant, the Absecon lighthouse, the Ocean City Boardwalk and now, in Atlantic City, there’s Batman.

Not the Batman, but “AC Batman.”

The city’s friendly neighborhood self-proclaimed superhero, Curtis Bordley, 31, has been dubbed “AC Batman” by residents who have spotted him throughout the city wearing his signature attire.

“If I’m off work, of course, I would get involved and assist if someone needs help,” said Bordley, who works as a full-time dishwasher at Ocean Casino Resort. “Batman stands for justice.”

Bordley said he doesn’t fight crime like the real Batman does, but hopes to build his legacy by becoming a tourist attraction by taking pictures with the many onlookers and tourists who enjoy his Batman cosplay, similar to the Naked Cowboy, who is well known for mingling and performing for tourists in New York City’s Times Square.

Bordley said he’s already off to a good start, as one of his videos went viral, and locals and visitors alike post their AC Batman sightings on social media, giving him more exposure.

AC Batman usually roams the streets, sidewalks and Boardwalk on foot. He doesn’t have a Batmobile, but he does have his “Bat Bike” Bordley said, an electric scooter that gets him around.

Bordley is an Atlantic City resident who moved from Egg Harbor Township about seven years ago. He decided to become “the Dark Knight” shortly after moving to the city in 2015 when he noticed what he calls “the amount of sin in the city.”

“Sin is destruction,” said Bordley who considers himself quite religious.

“The city is full of love,” said Bordley who didn’t specify what religion he practiced, but said he believed in God and would like to spread His love throughout the resort.

When Bordley isn’t being AC Batman, he likes to play video games, make music under his rap persona Curtisy Live, practice martial arts and is an aspiring actor. Some of his projects include creating music videos and releasing music on his Soundcloud page.

He is also working on a future AC Batman documentary.

Bordley occasionally dresses up as a devil hunter from the video game, “Devil May Cry” but doesn’t stray from his Batman path too often.

Bordley said he started dressing up as Batman since he was 15. He used to wear the Batman suit in his home until 2016, when he finally had the courage to come out in public as Batman.

“I’ve been mocked and ridiculed for my Batman costume,” said Bordley, who has been picked on by friends, family and strangers for doing what he loves.

Bordley has also had people become violent with him because of his Batman suit as well.

“I’ve been beaten up, jumped, robbed, just because I’m Batman,” said Bordley who mentioned how he got his jaw broken by a group of people back in 2020 that required him to have his jaw wired shut.

Bordley said he doesn’t feel any different in his Batman costume, he just genuinely enjoys the happiness and smiles AC Batman brings people.

