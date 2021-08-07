Time for Ocean City's seniors to shine

It’s time for another group of Ocean City High School football seniors to shine.
The Red Raiders graduated a senior class that led Ocean City to the 2019 South Jersey Group IV final and a 6-2 record in 2020.
But those teams also featured talented sophomores and juniors – such as Jacob Wilson (RB/DB), CJ Conti (OL/DL) and twin brothers Sean (RB/LB) and Zach Mazzitelli (OL).
The current seniors were part of an undefeated freshmen team in 2018. But until this season they were overshadowed by their older teammates.
Now it’s time for them to lead the Red Raiders. Ocean City should contend for the West Jersey Football League Independence Division title and a playoff spot this fall.
“They (the current seniors) have to make it their own team,” Ocean City coach Kevin Smith said. “The (previous) senior class was a special group, but they’re gone. Now, these guys have to put their imprint on the program.”
Wilson and Sean Mazzitelli saw time at running back last season.
“Wilson is fast and can get to the edge,” Smith said. “Mazzitelli is an old-school between the tackles type of runner.”
Conti and Zach Mazzitelli are forces on the offensive and defensive lines. Conti returns at center.
“He’s going to make a lot of the calls upfront,” Smith said of Conti. “He’s going to have a couple of new guards on either side of him, so it’s great to have a guy who’s been there and can help those guys out with protections and run calls."
Mike Gray, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior, returns at tight end and on the defensive line.
Senior Sam Williams is a veteran presence at linebacker. The Red Raiders are also experienced in the secondary with Wilson and seniors Tom Schutta and Charley Cossaboone.
Senior kicker Brendan McGonigle made 33 of 37 extra points and three field goals last season.
Ocean City must develop underclassmen to compliment the seniors.
“For us,” Smith said, “the big question is how quickly can we get the younger guys acclimated and up to speed and ready to win football programs. I feel pretty good about the core group, but there’s some question marks below them.”
Junior Riley Gunnels is projected to start at quarterback.
“He’s got all the tool,” Smith said. “His thing is the inexperience. He needs the game reps.”
Smith expects the Red Raiders to be involved in many close games this season.
“I look at our schedule, and I see a lot of games that are going to come down to the fourth quarter,” Smith said. “We can win every team on our schedule, or we can be a .500 team. For us, it’s how are those close games going to fare. We have to be in great shape and be a really mentally strong team, so we can be a good fourth quarter team. That’s where a lot of our season is going to be decided.”
Ocean City
Coach: Kevin Smith
League/group: West Jersey Football League Independence Division/South Jersey Group IV
Last season’s record: 6-2
2021 prediction: Contender – Red Raiders are a combined 15-5 the past two seasons.
Key players: Brendan McGonigle, Sr., K/P, 5-10, 165; Patrick Lonergan, Jr., WR, 6-2, 190; Kyle Hendricks, Sr., WR, 6-3, 195; Jack Hoag, Jr., WR/DB, 6-7, 150; Andrew Karayiannis, Jr., WR, 6-3, 175; Mike Gray, Sr., TE/DL, 6-3, 230; Riley Gunnels, Jr., QB, 6-4, 215; Jacob Wilson, Sr., RB/DB, 5-9, 170; Sean Mazzitelli, Sr., RB/LB, 5-10, 170; Ed Pearce, Sr., OL, 6-2, 265; CJ Conti, Sr., OL/DL, 6-1, 260; Zach Mazzitelli, Sr., OL, 5-11, 205; Michael Constantino, Sr., DL, 6-3, 210; Sam Williams, Sr., LB, 6-0, 200; Tom Schutta, Sr., DB, 6-0, 180; Charley Cossaboone, Sr., DB, 6-0, 170.
