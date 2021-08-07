Time for Ocean City's seniors to shine

“He’s going to make a lot of the calls upfront,” Smith said of Conti. “He’s going to have a couple of new guards on either side of him, so it’s great to have a guy who’s been there and can help those guys out with protections and run calls."

Mike Gray, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior, returns at tight end and on the defensive line.

Senior Sam Williams is a veteran presence at linebacker. The Red Raiders are also experienced in the secondary with Wilson and seniors Tom Schutta and Charley Cossaboone.

Senior kicker Brendan McGonigle made 33 of 37 extra points and three field goals last season.

Ocean City must develop underclassmen to compliment the seniors.

“For us,” Smith said, “the big question is how quickly can we get the younger guys acclimated and up to speed and ready to win football programs. I feel pretty good about the core group, but there’s some question marks below them.”

Junior Riley Gunnels is projected to start at quarterback.

“He’s got all the tool,” Smith said. “His thing is the inexperience. He needs the game reps.”

Smith expects the Red Raiders to be involved in many close games this season.