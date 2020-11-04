 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Timber Creek (3-1) vs. St. Joseph (4-1)
0 comments

Timber Creek (3-1) vs. St. Joseph (4-1)

Timber Creek (3-1) vs. St. Joseph (4-1)

Noon on Saturday at Buena Regional

St. Joe is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. The Wildcats feature four players – Ahmad Ross, Cohl Mercado, Kevin Mayfield and Jayden Shertel – who have run for at least 200 yards. Ross leads the defense with 35 tackles, 10 for losses. Timber Creek has won three straight after a 21-0 season-opening loss to Williamstown. Timber Creek junior quarterback Donovan Leary has thrown for 715 yards and five TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

4 people shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in Atlantic City in which multiple indiv…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News