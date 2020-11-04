Timber Creek (3-1) vs. St. Joseph (4-1)

St. Joe is ranked No. 8 in The Elite 11. The Wildcats feature four players – Ahmad Ross, Cohl Mercado, Kevin Mayfield and Jayden Shertel – who have run for at least 200 yards. Ross leads the defense with 35 tackles, 10 for losses. Timber Creek has won three straight after a 21-0 season-opening loss to Williamstown. Timber Creek junior quarterback Donovan Leary has thrown for 715 yards and five TDs.