BARNEGAT - The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team survived the Battle at Barnegat on Saturday.

Tim Travagline made four 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 18 points to propel the Mustangs to a 44-39 win over Southern Regional. The Battle at Barnegat, held at Barnegat High School, matched Cape-Atlantic League teams against their Shore Conference counterparts. Mainland is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

Points were tough to come by for both Mainland (19-2) and Southern in the fourth quarter. Cohen Cook 914 points, nine rebounds, two assists) made two foul shots with 14.7 seconds left to clinch the win. Thomas Menegus scored 13 and grabbed 15 rebounds for Southern (12-9)

Mainland Regional 9 16 12 7 - 44

Southern Regional 14 9 11 5 - 39

ML - Cook 14, Travagline 18, Loewenstein 3, Tyson 4, Williamson 3, DeBiaso 2

SR - Schuberger 3, Menegus 13, Gaffney 7, DiPietro 4, Crowley 2, Dempsey 6