Tigers put Miguel Cabrera on IL with biceps strain

Miguel Cabrera's sweet, powerful swing hasn't been the same this season.

Now it's clear why.

Cabrera has been dealing with soreness in his left biceps, and the Detroit Tigers decided to put the All-Star slugger on the 10-day disabled list Sunday to undergo testing and find out exactly what's wrong with one of baseball's best hitters.

Cabrera, who is closing in on 500 career home runs and other milestones, played first base in Saturday's 11-3 loss to the Indians. He went 0 for 3 at the plate, and manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera felt his biceps “grab” during an at-bat in the seventh inning.

Angels OF Fowler needs season-ending surgery for torn ACL: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler has a torn ACL in his left knee that requires season-ending surgery.

A date for the procedure has not been set. Recovery time is expected to be six to nine months.

“Comeback season has commenced,” Fowler said Sunday. “The cards I've been dealt, so you've got to deal with them and go at it like that.”

Fowler was hurt when he took an awkward step on second base in Friday night’s game against Toronto. At first he thought he was hit by a thrown ball.