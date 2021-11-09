'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin sues Netflix over sequel

In her lawsuit, Baskin contends that Royal Goode Productions Inc., which produced "Tiger King" for Netflix, led her and husband Howard Baskin to believe their footage would only be used in a single documentary. Baskin also objects to her portrayal in the first series, especially the insinuation she had something to do with the mysterious 1997 disappearance of her previous husband, Don Lewis, who was declared dead in 2002 but whose remains have never been found.

"The Baskins believed that any sequel, though odious, would not include any of their footage," the lawsuit says. "Tiger King I was particularly harsh and unfair in its depictions of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue."

Baskin declined further comment Tuesday on the lawsuit but did speak to The Associated Press recently about at upcoming Discovery+ two-part series called "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight," intended to call attention to the problem of zoos that allow tiger petting and private ownership of the animals. Baskin has crusaded for better treatment of big cats.

"We have never, ever had anybody mislead us and be so dishonest with us as the producers were of Tiger King," Baskin told AP. "And so they were just a fluke. I mean, that was not like it was our first experience and we were never going to do it again. It was like, OK, well, that was horrible, but that's just them. That's not the industry."