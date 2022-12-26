 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tiffany Paretti

  • 0
110222-pac-spt-volleyball

A scene from the S.J. Group III girls volleyball quarterfinal match between Hammonton and Mainland Regional in Linwood on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. HHS #12 Tiffany Paretti returns a volley.

Hammonton

The senior setter and outside hitter finished with a team-leading 160 assists and 66 aces. She also had 102 digs, 99 service points and 81 kills.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News