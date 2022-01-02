Tidal flooding: Up to three rounds of flooding likely

Heavy snow and tidal flooding will make it very difficult to travel around the islands to over the bridges Monday morning.

Move your cars Sunday night into a garage, or covered area, to protect against the snow and water. The roads will likely be a slushy mess during the morning. High tides generally will peak between 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., latest in the back bays.

Six to twelve inches of water are expected on some bayside roadways. It only takes six inches of moving water to lift a car and twelve inches for an SUV.

Minor flood stage is expected but we should get to moderate flood stage in a few spots, mainly in Cape May County. There, expect around a foot of water in susceptible spots. Unraised homes and business may take on water.

Monday evening's high tide is the lower of the two high tides for the day. However, with the strong northeast winds blowing onshore, we should be able to get into just minor flood stage, mainly in Atlantic and Cape May counties. I'd expect only very localized issues.

Minor flood stage will return one more time Tuesday. It should be similar to Monday evening, though, with limited issues.

