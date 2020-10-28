 Skip to main content
Tidal Flooding: One to two rounds expected, but it could have been worse
We’re catching a bit of a break here. Only one round of widespread tidal flooding will be expected, and that will be with the Friday morning high tide. Despite the higher tide inducing, blue moon Halloween, winds will turn to the north during the afternoon Friday. That’s an offshore direction and will keep problems limited for the Friday p.m. high tide, and into Halloween weekend.

Friday morning’s flood stage will be largely minor. However, the Great Egg Harbor Bay, Ludlam Bay and area around Townsends Inlet should be prepare for just moderate flood stage, just in case.

In minor flood stage, vulnerable roads and bridges will likely close for a short period of time. Move your cars if you need to and don’t drive through the flooded waters. Don’t expect water inundation. Moderate is where the inundation starts, but it will be unlikely.

