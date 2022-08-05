 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tickets for 2023's Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood go on sale

The festival lineup includes established stars but also up-and-coming performers.

WILDWOOD — Country music fans can get a jump on their summer concert plans as Early Bird tickets for next year's Barefoot Country Music Festival are now on sale. 

The four-day, beach-concert festival will return to the Wildwoods June 15-18, 2023, the festival's promotion team said on Friday.

Some of the genre's best artists will perform with help from over 40 of the industry’s biggest stars, national recording artists and up-and-coming singers, the promotion team said.

Four-day general admission passes start at $189, according to the festival's website.

Next year's festival will mark the third time the show has visited the Jersey Shore. This year, fans were entertained by singers including Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Eric Church.

