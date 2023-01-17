Tickets available for Atlantic Cape’s Restaurant Gala

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College is now offering tickets, sponsorships and advertising opportunities for the 40th annual Restaurant Gala on March 9.
The event, taking place from 6 to 9:30 p.m., will be held at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City and will feature food from area restaurants, desserts, and wines and spirits. Individuals and restaurants who have supported the gala will be recognized during the event.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres prepared by Atlantic Cape’s Academy of Culinary Arts students. A formal dinner will follow at 7 p.m. in the Wildwood ballroom. Additional festivities include live music, open bar, photo booth and a 50/50 raffle. Formal attire is required.
The gala raises funds for scholarships for students attending the Academy of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program, an emergency fund, special projects and Atlantic Cape Foundation operations. Tickets for the Restaurant Gala are $250 for individuals and $2,300 for a table of 10. Various levels of sponsorships and advertising opportunities are also available.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit atlantic.edu/gala.