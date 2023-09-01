Audubon 31, Maple Shade 0
Bayonne 57, Belleville 0
Becton 21, Garfield 0
Bloomfield 20, Nutley 10
Butler 28, Wood-Ridge 17
Clayton 26, Lower Cape May Regional 21
Colonia 21, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 12
Columbia 9, Livingston 0
Dumont 14, Bergenfield 7
Edison 57, J.P. Stevens 0
Florence 34, New Egypt 0
Gateway 19, Haddon Township 0
Glassboro 27, Burlington City 7
Governor Livingston 33, Johnson 21
Hanover Park 36, Millburn 8
Hawthorne 35, North Arlington 29
Jackson Memorial 20, Manalapan 13
Kittatinny 15, Hackettstown 7
Lincoln 30, North Bergen 0
Lyndhurst 34, Secaucus 14
Mahwah 19, Kinnelon 16
Manchester 36, Barnegat 24
Manchester Regional 29, Ferris 6
New Milford 14, Cresskill 7
Northern Burlington 41, Pemberton 0
Ocean Township 28, Lacey 14
Overbrook 36, Bordentown 34
Park Ridge 40, St. Mary's-Rutherford 12
Pascack Valley 34, Ramsey 21
Passaic Valley 43, West Milford 6
Pennsauken 24, Cherry Hill West 7
Pennsville Memorial 49, Lindenwold 6
Pequannock 34, Boonton 20
Pinelands Regional 41, Point Pleasant Beach 13
Pleasantville 14, Penns Grove 6
Pompton Lakes 30, Hasbrouck Heights 6
Ridge 41, Monroe 7
Rutherford 37, Lodi 6
Saddle Brook 39, Wallington 15
Triton 28, Deptford 14
Voorhees 48, North Plainfield 8
Waldwick 26, Glen Rock 0
Whippany Park 22, North Warren 14
Wildwood 28, Cumberland Regional 21
Winslow 34, Lenape 0
Woodstown 34, Haddon Heights 7
