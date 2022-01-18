Thursday will bring rain to snow

Between 2 and 4 a.m., rain will begin in the region. The rain should be on the lighter side. The cold front will then cross around sunrise. Typically, the precipitation ends at this point, but not here. Moisture will remain. Therefore, we’re flipping to snow.

This should happen between 8 and 10 a.m., for part of the morning commute. Snow will be light to moderate and will stick to untreated roads. This will continue until between 2 and 4 p.m.

In general, expect a coating to an inch for those east of a line from Millville to Egg Harbor City to Manchester Township. To the west of there, 1 to 2 inches is likely. If there was to be a change, it would be up, not down. However, my forecast stands.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

