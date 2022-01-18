Thursday: Rain to accumulating snow

A fairly minor snow event will take hold of the region Thursday. However, if you are commuting to Philadelphia, or Trenton, the morning commute will be messy.

Rain showers will begin between midnight and 2 a.m. Steady rain will then arrive between 4 and 6 a.m. Places like Cape May Point and Somers Point could be completely dry until the steady rain arrives.

From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.

Typically, I don't like forecasting the cold air chasing down the rain and turning it into snow. However, this cold front is an "anafront", where precipitation resides both behind and ahead of the front itself. So, snow it will be starting between 9 and 11 a.m. for Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

Light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around until it ends 1 to 3 p.m.

I bumped up snowfall totals slightly compared to Tuesday. A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike.