Thursday: Rain to accumulating snow

A fairly minor snow event will take hold of the region Thursday. However, if you are commuting to Philadelphia, or Trenton, the morning commute will be messy.
Rain showers will begin between midnight and 2 a.m. Steady rain will then arrive between 4 and 6 a.m. Places like Cape May Point and Somers Point could be completely dry until the steady rain arrives.
From there, a cold front will pass, flipping winds from southwest to northwest across the area. That will bring a drop in temperatures, cold enough to flip rain to snow.
Typically, I don't like forecasting the cold air chasing down the rain and turning it into snow. However, this cold front is an "anafront", where precipitation resides both behind and ahead of the front itself. So, snow it will be starting between 9 and 11 a.m. for Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour snow) will be around until it ends 1 to 3 p.m.
I bumped up snowfall totals slightly compared to Tuesday. A coating to 1.5 inches will be likely for most of our region. However, 1.5 to 3 inches will fall in places like Bridgeton or Manchester, closer to the New Jersey Turnpike.
Rain puddles may freeze up before the sun sets so even though the snow will end, hazards will still remain.
Another complicating factor will be treating the roads with brine or salt. Given the rain falling before the snow, laying down brine or salt is typically inefficient. Give the salt spreaders space as they work to keep our roads safe.
Following the snow, the polar vortex will stretch out from Hudson Bay to the Northeast. Lows will be in the teens Thursday night and highs will stay below freezing until Sunday afternoon. That will set us up for a possible pair of weekend storms.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci