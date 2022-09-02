 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday: Freehold Twp. 27, Barnegat 0

The Bengals' JoJo Bivins rushed for 84 yards on 24 carries in the season opener for both teams. 

Max Giaccone caught three passes for 29 yards. He also had four solo tackles and a sack. Shikeith Gordon had 24 receiving yards on four receptions. Quarterback Jake Harrashinski threw for 76 yards on 16 passes.

Alan Nelson made a team-high five solo tackles (seven total). Connor Armstrong and Cole Toddings had seven total tackles for the Bengals (1-0). 

