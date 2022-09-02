Thursday: Freehold Twp. 27, Barnegat 0

The Bengals' JoJo Bivins rushed for 84 yards on 24 carries in the season opener for both teams.
Max Giaccone caught three passes for 29 yards. He also had four solo tackles and a sack. Shikeith Gordon had 24 receiving yards on four receptions. Quarterback Jake Harrashinski threw for 76 yards on 16 passes.
Alan Nelson made a team-high five solo tackles (seven total). Connor Armstrong and Cole Toddings had seven total tackles for the Bengals (1-0).
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.