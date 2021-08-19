Thursday: Beautiful Every Time, Lee Brice

The song from Lee Brice's Love Like Crazy album seems right here. It will be a beautiful, balmy summer evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s on the beach.
Rain looks unlikely, at least until after midnight. Even still, if you're partying all night, the showers should be light.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.