 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday: Beautiful Every Time, Lee Brice
0 comments

Thursday: Beautiful Every Time, Lee Brice

The song from Lee Brice's Love Like Crazy album seems right here. It will be a beautiful, balmy summer evening. Expect a partly cloudy sky, with temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s on the beach.

Rain looks unlikely, at least until after midnight. Even still, if you're partying all night, the showers should be light. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News