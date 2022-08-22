Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds squadron arrived at the 177th Air National Guard base Monday afternoon in advance of Wednesday’s Meet AC Atlantic City Air Show. The pilots will perform a series of intricate aerial maneuvers highlighting their skills and the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcons they fly. Test runs start Tuesday. Organizers expect 400,000 to watch Wednesday from the beaches in Atlantic City and surrounding communities.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Maj Kyle Oliver of Beavercreek, Ohio, a member of the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds squadron stands on the tarmac at the 177th Air National Guard base. Oliver will be among the pilots flying over the beach on Wednesday.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds squadron will take to the skies for the 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly into the 177th Air National Guard base on Monday.
